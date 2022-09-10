Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Sunny Leone plays queen Mayasena in Tamil horror comedy Oh My Ghost

Sunny Leone plays queen Mayasena in Tamil horror comedy 'Oh My Ghost'

Updated on: 10 September,2022 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The unit of director Yuvan's upcoming horror comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', featuring actor Sunny Leone in the lead, released the theatrical trailer of the film

Sunny Leone plays queen Mayasena in Tamil horror comedy 'Oh My Ghost'

Official Instagram Account of Sunny Leone


The unit of director Yuvan's upcoming horror comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', featuring actor Sunny Leone in the lead, released the theatrical trailer of the film on Saturday. The trailer shows Sunny Leone playing a queen called Mayasena. It also shows her to be the ghost. "You would have watched me singing and dancing. Have you watched me in action?" she asks as she delivers a powerful kick to a person.


Director Yuvan, in an earlier interview to IANS, had said: "This is a fantasy film. So, the role that Sunny Leone plays is not representative of any region or time period." The director had then explained that he was looking for a person, who could look supercilious and at the same time cool and that was when he realized Sunny Leone would be perfect for the character.

Also Read: I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities, says Vikas Grover


Yuvan had also disclosed that Sunny Leone had loved the script and that she laughed quite a lot during its narration. Sunny Leone, on her part, had said: "There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason." Talking about the film, Sunny had said earlier: "It (The film) is scary in parts and very funny in others. I think that's such a clever combination. It's hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing. Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It's a special film and I can't wait for the world to see it."

The film, which will feature actors Yogi Babu, Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?

 

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sunny Leone

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK