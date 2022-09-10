Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities says Vikas Grover

I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities, says Vikas Grover

Updated on: 10 September,2022 04:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

Top

On the occasion of 'Ganesh Visarjan', Vikas Grover revealed the three wishes he had asked from Lord Ganesha

I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities, says Vikas Grover

Official Instagram Account of Vikas Grover


Vikas Grover is o newcomer to showbiz. He has been in the industry for more than a decade. In his career spanning many years, he has to his credit of having done many serials like ‘Balika Vadhu 2’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ and many others.


Mid-Day online met up with Vikas Grover on the occasion of 'Ganesh Visarjan' for an exclusive interview. he revealed his wishes that he had asked from Lord Ganesha. 

By now, almost everyone has bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha (‘Ganesh Visarjan’). Tell us the three things you found unique about this year’s festival.


I felt blessed and happy because we are celebrating Ganeshotsav properly after a long gap of 2 years. Secondly, my parents had visited my place for Ganeshotsav. The third unique thing about this year’s celebration was my out of the box decoration idea for Ganpati Bappa.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha trailer is takes over the internet

Name three dishes that you ate the most during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ladoo, modak and pedhas (lots of them).

Lastly, did you ask for anything from Ganpati Bappa during ‘visarjan’?

I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar? 

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Ganesh Visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK