Superstar Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame pan India super star Yash paid a visit to the historical Srikanteshwara temple at the temple town Nanjangud in Mysuru district in Karnataka on Wednesday with his family.

Sources explained that Yash came to seek blessing of the family deity before deciding on the new project.

Speaking to media after special prayers, Yash stated that he will make an announcement about the new project very soon.

"Standing before God I can't just talk for the sake of it. The film should be made which will do justice to the money they pay for the movie. I am not wasting a moment and carrying out work for the cinema. Will talk about it soon," Yash stated.

When reporters asked him to share some more details of Yash 19 project (his upcoming cinema) Yash maintained that "the announcement can't be made in this fashion. The people have given their blessings and there should be value to what they pay. We should have dedication in our work. The whole world and the country is watching. Will share the news about the upcoming project soon."

"We have been in the industry for a long time. If people were to watch freely without paying money I would have done movies according to my wishes and fancies. But, they pay and watch, I have a responsibility. I am not wasting even one moment. Will come out very soon with the project," Yash maintained.

Yash visited the temple with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv. The family sat before the deity and offered special prayers. When Ayra made the offerings to the priest on her left hand, Yash corrected her to use the right hand as per tradition. The videos and photos have gone viral on social media.

"Nanjangud Srikanteshwara is our family deity. Due to corona, I did not get a chance to visit the temple. There is no specific reason, we wanted to take darshan and get blessings," Yash explained.

