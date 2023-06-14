Rumours of Yash not being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana are baseless, say sources

The makers of Ramayana will officially announce the cast which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema

KGF star Yash is said to be in talks for the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Being one of the biggest films of the Indian cinema, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana is a film that everyone has their eyes on. It will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Alia Bhatt as Sita. While the film has been making headlines for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses, which is constantly rising the excitement around this humungous mythological epic among the audience.

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project. Moreover, if sources are to be believed, all the rumours of KGF star Yash not being a part of Ramayana are being called baseless, as of now. As per an independent industry source, "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."

Yash, who still hasn't signed his next project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, which came out last year, is said to have been approached for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Yash was offered the role of Raavan, and has turned it down, as per a report. Yash is reportedly not too keen to play a negative character at this point in his career. Reacting to the report on Twitter, several fans said it’s a good decision to reject the offer.

With Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra is all set to bring the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayana that has never been seen on the big screen before. It will be made on a massive scale, with some never seen before high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques and effects implemented, the magnum opus is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari.