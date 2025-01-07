Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the release of the movie came with a heartbreaking result

In pic: Suriya in Kanguva

Listen to this article 'Best joke of 2025': Netizens react as box office disaster Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race x 00:00

With the 97th Academy Awards just two months away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the names of 207 feature films that are eligible to contest for this year's Oscars in the Best Picture category. While there are several movies eyeing the award, there are about seven Indian films that have secured a spot on the list, and the Indian movies that have managed to secure a place in the longlist are of different languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian films included in the longlist

The Indian films included in the longlist are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali). One of the most shocking selections in the category came with the Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the release of the movie came with a heartbreaking result as the film was not received well by the audience. The epic fantasy action drama failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office, earning merely one-third of its budget. Now, the Suriya-starrer getting a spot on the list has come as a shocker for netizens.

Netizens reaction to Kanguva’s selection

To note, there were 323 feature films selected as eligible for the 97th Academy Awards, out of which 207 movies meet the requirements for the Best Picture category, among which Suriya's Kanguva also gained a spot. While reacting to the news, some sent best wishes to the team, while many questioned the choice. A curious user wrote, "When did they send #Kanguva to the Oscars?" "Oscar for cringe category?" another one wrote. A third netizen commented, "No way."

A user, while questioning the choice, wrote, "Is this for real 😂😂?" "I just need this kind of confidence in life," another wrote. A user commented, "Best joke of 2025." One comment reads, "With so many great films this year, Kanguva at the Oscars feels like a plot twist no one asked for."

Meanwhile, many couldn't resist dropping laughing emojis.