Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Best joke of 2025 Netizens react as box office disaster Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race

'Best joke of 2025': Netizens react as box office disaster Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race

Updated on: 07 January,2025 05:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the release of the movie came with a heartbreaking result

'Best joke of 2025': Netizens react as box office disaster Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race

In pic: Suriya in Kanguva

Listen to this article
'Best joke of 2025': Netizens react as box office disaster Kanguva enters Oscars 2025 race
x
00:00

With the 97th Academy Awards just two months away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the names of 207 feature films that are eligible to contest for this year's Oscars in the Best Picture category. While there are several movies eyeing the award, there are about seven Indian films that have secured a spot on the list, and the Indian movies that have managed to secure a place in the longlist are of different languages.


Indian films included in the longlist 


The Indian films included in the longlist are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali). One of the most shocking selections in the category came with the Suriya-starrer Kanguva.


More about Kanguva

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the release of the movie came with a heartbreaking result as the film was not received well by the audience. The epic fantasy action drama failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office, earning merely one-third of its budget. Now, the Suriya-starrer getting a spot on the list has come as a shocker for netizens.

Netizens reaction to Kanguva’s selection

To note, there were 323 feature films selected as eligible for the 97th Academy Awards, out of which 207 movies meet the requirements for the Best Picture category, among which Suriya's Kanguva also gained a spot. While reacting to the news, some sent best wishes to the team, while many questioned the choice. A curious user wrote, "When did they send #Kanguva to the Oscars?" "Oscar for cringe category?" another one wrote. A third netizen commented, "No way."

A user, while questioning the choice, wrote, "Is this for real 😂😂?" "I just need this kind of confidence in life," another wrote. A user commented, "Best joke of 2025." One comment reads, "With so many great films this year, Kanguva at the Oscars feels like a plot twist no one asked for."

Meanwhile, many couldn't resist dropping laughing emojis.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kanguva suriya bobby deol Oscars 2025 Academy Awards Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK