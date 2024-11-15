Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kanguva box office Suriya starrer opens with an ordinary start earns Rs 40 crore on day 1

Kanguva box office: Suriya starrer opens with an ordinary start, earns Rs 40 crore on day 1

Updated on: 15 November,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kanguva box office: Early calculations suggested that the movie earned Rs 40 crore gross worldwide. For a movie of that stature, though it’s a decent start, it is also worrisome to see such an ordinary day 1 collection

Kanguva box office: Suriya starrer opens with an ordinary start, earns Rs 40 crore on day 1

In Pic: Kanguva poster

It was just yesterday when Suriya's magnum opus 'Kanguva' was released. The fantasy action-drama movie started on a decent note, earning about Rs 40 crore on day 1 at the box office. The film's early morning shows faced technical issues that led to nearly an hour’s delay for the shows to start. Directed by Siva, the film received a decent welcome from the audience, considering the technical errors faced.


Early calculations suggested that the movie earned Rs 40 crore gross worldwide. For a movie of that stature, though it’s a decent start, it is also worrisome to see such an ordinary day 1 collection. According to tracking website Sacnilk, 'Kanguva' is said to have earned approximately Rs 22 crore nett at the domestic box office on its Day 1 (November 14). The Tamil version of the film recorded an occupancy of 37.25 percent.


Details about Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' Trailer


Released just four days before the film's release, the 'Kanguva' trailer is indeed a visual treat. Packed with intense action and a mind-blowing background score, the trailer introduces the audience to both worlds of the film, tracing a story that spans the past and present. It showcases stylized futuristic sequences alongside rustic prehistoric scenes, creating a perfect blend of mystical prehistory and futuristic science fiction.

Superstar Suriya looks absolutely different. Moreover, the trailer promises yet another outstanding offering from the South film industry. Last seen as Rolax in the blockbuster 'Vikram' and in other films like 'Jai Bhim' and 'Soorarai Pottru', Suriya packs a punch in 'Kanguva', riding high on back-to-back successes with his mega pan-India stardom.

More about the movie 'Kanguva'

'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of this year, with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, surpassing major films like 'Pushpa', 'Singham', and several other big titles. Additionally, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific vision in mind, as this unique film delves into the prehistoric period. They hired Hollywood experts for technical aspects like action and cinematography. The film includes one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale worldwide.

