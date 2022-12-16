Breaking News
Suriya plays double role in movie where Disha Patani makes Tamil debut

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Tamil superstar Suriya is reportedly playing a double role in the upcoming movie tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' because it is the actor's 42nd film

Suriya plays double role in movie where Disha Patani makes Tamil debut

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Tamil superstar Suriya is reportedly playing a double role in the upcoming movie tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' because it is the actor's 42nd film. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the fantasy-action movie also features Bollywood actress Disha Patani in a leading role. The first schedule of the shoot was completed in Goa and the crew has begun shooting in Chennai. Thereafter, they will move across Tamil Nadu. The shoot is on at a brisk pace and the movie is likely to be released also in the 3D format.


Sources in the industry told IANS that Suriya is playing a double role -- the two characters he plays live in the present and the past, respectively. In a statement, Disha Pattani, who is making her debut in the Tamil film industry, said: "I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya Sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen."


She added that the character she's playing is "quite unique" and that she was excited about bringing "my never-seen avatar to the audience". The star cast includes Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Kingsley and Anand Raj. Vetri rolls the camera and the music is by the redoubtable Devi Sri Prasad.

The movie is riding high on anticipation as it is a big-budget movie and a prestigious project for both Suriya and Siruthai Siva. According to sources in the industry, it an action-packed film with dollops of romance thrown in.

