'Kanguva' is a period-drama film starring Suriya in a double role. The film also stars Disha Patani as Suriya's love interest and Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist

At the pre-release event for 'Kanguva' in Vizag, actor Suriya, currently promoting his much-awaited film, took a moment to express his admiration for NTR Jr, popularly known as the "Man of Masses." Suriya spoke highly about the superstar’s flawless command of the language and unparalleled on-screen energy.

'Kanguva' star Suriya praises Jr. NTR

Speaking to an electrified audience, Suriya said, "I don’t think anyone speaks Telugu with the same pure diction as my dear brother, Tarak Jr. NTR. His energy is unmatched. Be it Tamil, Hindi, or Malayalam, everyone is in awe of his screen presence and his command of the Telugu language. It’s a true reflection of his deep respect for his mother tongue, and we all admire it." Jr. NTR is fluent in six languages including Japanese. The actor is currently celebrating the success of his recent film 'Devara: Part 1' starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Suriya’s kind words about Jr. NTR’s linguistic mastery and dynamic presence added an extra layer of excitement to the already charged atmosphere of the 'Kanguva' pre-release event.

'Kanguva' star cast and other details

'Kanguva' is an upcoming action-fantasy film set off as a period drama starring Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. It is a pan-India film which will hit the cinemas on 14 November 2024. The film is produced by Studio Green an UV Creations, it is written and directed by Siva.

'Kanguva' in Tamil means the man with the power of fire. The film which will be set in two eras will see Suriya in a double role. He is playing the role of a modern day cop Frankie and Kanguva, a tribal leader in medieval age. Whereas, Bobby Deol will be seen in the villainous role of Udhiran. Disha Patani who is ready to make her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Kanguva' will be seen playing the role of Angelina, a shadow cop and a bubbly bounty hunter. According to the film director, her character brings freshness to the film as it is not the usual tomboy character.

During the event, Suriya also expressed his excitement for the upcoming release and that he is looking forward to meet fans in the theatre. The actor also reflected on his journey in the film industry so far and thanked his fans for their constant love and support. The actor also thinks that the film will do what Baahubali did for Tamil cinema.