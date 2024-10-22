Sources say Jr NTR to shoot a massive action sequence for War 2 that sees him take on gang of 40. The elaborate sequence for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri

Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan

When it comes to War 2, the audiences can expect action and then some more. In April, mid-day reported that leading man Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist, shot a face-off sequence set inside an aircraft (This flight’s ready to take off, April 12). Now, one hears that the Telugu star is set to film a major action set-piece, starting today. Insiders suggest that it will be one of the key moments in the spy thriller that will establish Jr NTR’s villain as a

formidable force.



The elaborate sequence for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. A source tells us, “Ayan wanted Jr NTR’s solo scene to be designed in a way that it highlights the character’s raw power. With that brief, the action choreographer envisioned a fight that sees him take on a gang of 40. The team started shooting early at the set inside the studio, and will be shooting here for the next three days.” Apparently, Roshan will join the unit later this week as Mukerji will can another action sequence featuring the two stars.

The sequel to the blockbuster War (2019) stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Last month, the actor and Roshan wrapped up an Italy schedule where they filmed some romantic numbers (Say sì to Italy, Sep 10).