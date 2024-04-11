Hrithik and Jr NTR kick off the latest schedule of War 2 today; to shoot their first face-off sequence that is set in an aircraft

Often, an action film’s high point is the face-off between the hero and the villain. The stakes are only higher when you’ve got superstars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns. So, how will their confrontation scene in War 2 play out? Inside an aircraft, from what we’ve heard.

Over the past couple of months, director Ayan Mukerji has been shooting War 2—which takes off from the 2019 original and sees Roshan’s spy-gone-rogue Kabir Dhaliwal on another mission—at a Vile Parle studio with the supporting cast. Yash Raj Films has rented two large floors in the same venue. Production designer Rajat Poddarr and his team have built a massive set of an aircraft’s exterior on one floor, while another set reflecting the plane’s plush interior has been constructed on the other—all of this for the big action set-piece that will see Roshan take on Jr NTR’s antagonist. A source reveals, “The Telugu superstar flew down to Mumbai yesterday. From today, the two actors will shoot the combat scene. Producer Aditya Chopra and Ayan, along with South African action director Franz Spilhaus, conceptualised the sequence that is set in a private jet. The portion will also see them on the roof of the aircraft, and involve aerial action. Jr NTR will sport a new look in the film.”

After the 10-day schedule is wrapped up, the cast and crew will move to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri for the next leg. Both actors will focus on the espionage thriller for the next three months. What’s lined up for the period? Some talkie portions, and more action. Apparently, the creators are making War 2 more action-oriented than their recent spy offerings, Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). “Adi and Ayan have hired 11 stunt coordinators from all over the world, including Sunil Rodrigues from India. Each has been entrusted to choreograph one set-piece. Besides the plane sequence, the movie will have chase scenes on trains, yachts, and speedboats,” adds the source. Leading lady Kiara Advani is expected to join the shoot in May.