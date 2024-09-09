Hrithik-Kiara to shoot romantic number for War 2 in Venice, Tuscany, Naples and Lake Como from Sept 18

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article 'War 2' makers hire local Italian security ahead of romantic song shoot with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani x 00:00

Action has been the keyword ever since War 2 went on floors in October 2023. While Hrithik Roshan kicked off the shoot in March with an action-packed scene, Jr NTR joined the unit in April and the duo filmed a face-off sequence set in an aircraft (This flight’s ready to take off, April 12). Now, director Ayan Mukerji is shifting gears. mid-day has learnt that the unit will head to Italy, where they will shoot a romantic song featuring the leading man and Kiara Advani from September 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keen-eyed fans would remember that War’s chartbuster Ghungroo was shot on the beaches of Positano in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. This time, even as Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra have zeroed in on the usual haunts like Venice and Lake Como, they have discovered untapped locations in these places that they plan to bring to the screen. A source tells us, “The Italy schedule will begin from September 18 and go on for about 15 days. Ayan has allotted the first six days for the song shoot. Considering Hrithik and Kiara are two of the hottest actors in Bollywood today, the director wants the video to do justice to their glamour. The romantic track, composed by Pritam, is being mounted on a lavish scale, and will be shot in exotic locales of Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and Sorrento Peninsula. After the number, the unit will can a high-octane action sequence and some dramatic scenes before flying back to India by early October.”

Ayan Mukerji

Roshan and Advani’s fresh pairing is one of the highlights of War 2. The source adds that the makers have, so far, ensured that their images are not leaked in the media— something that they will keep an eye out for during the international schedule too. “An army of local Italian security has been hired to comb these locations prior to the team’s arrival. They will also be part of the shoot to ensure that no images make their way online,” says the insider.

The sequel, slated to release on August 14 next year, will take the narrative of Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal, an R&AW agent gone rogue, forward. After the September stint, the director is expected to conduct two more schedules, an international one and another in Mumbai, before calling it a wrap early next year.