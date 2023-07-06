Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in new poster of Kaavaalaa from Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer'

Amutha Bharathi posted a new poster Kaavaalaa from Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer ‘ today, showing Tamannaah Bhatia in a hot green outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in new poster of Kaavaalaa

The first single from Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kaavaalaa, will be released today. It will be available in Tamil at 6 p.m. Amutha Bharathi posted a new poster today showing Tamannaah Bhatia in a hot green outfit. The actress is poised to scorch the dance floor with her sensual looks and stunning moves.



The makers of the film took to Twitter to share a new poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from the first song of Jailer. She appears in the poster wearing a halter neck bikini and skirt with earrings and a curly haircut, posing against a desert and jungle backdrop.

Fans are excited about this new song as the actress is known for her unique dance moves. It is not sure whether or not Rajinikanth will appear in the song.

Yesterday as well, the creators shared a poster of Tamannaah Bhatia from the song Kavavaalaa. The actress is regarded as one of the well-known dancers in the South and has been part of a number of item songs. The actress is popularly known for her performances in songs like Jokae in Yash's blockbuster hit KGF, Swing Zara (Jai Lava Kusa), Kodthe (Ghani), and Bachelor Babu (Speedunnodu).

Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the star-studded cast of Jailer, which also includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others. In the film, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays the main antagonist. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also on the list.

Music for the project has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The director of photography is Vijay Kartik Kannan. ‘Jailer’ is set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. The film will compete with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar at the box office.

The story of the film is about a gangster, who, with his men, devises a plan to escape from prison. Following the formation of the plot, the gang attempts to flee, only to be caught by a strict jailer. The narrative revolves around how the jailer attempts to disrupt the gang's plans.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Hindi web series Lust Stories 2.