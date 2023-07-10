Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Shakira twist to her song 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer'

Tamannaah Bhatia raised the oomph factor with her stunning performance in Jailer's first single 'Kaavaaalaa'

The first song from Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer' features a stunning Tamannaah Bhatia, who is also the leading lady of the film. The actress was seen displaying her killer moves in the song. In the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Tamannaah sported curly hair, halter neck bikini and a skirt. While netizens found her look and moves to be inspired by Shakira and her style, a netizen went ahead and replaced the music video with Shakira's hit track 'Waka Waka'. Tamannaah's moves smoothly fit with the song.

Tamannaah, too, noticed the edit and retweeted the post with her thoughts. "Have to admit the sync is pretty good," she wrote. Sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the funky track involves a colourful set inspired by tribal aesthetics. The dance has been choreographed by Jani Master.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's boyfriend actor Vijay Varma also took to Instagram to praise the song and her performance. "The song is fireeee," he wrote. He also referred to Rajinikanth and Tamannaah as 'Cinema God and Goddess'. Also, along with this, he tagged Tamannaah Bhatia, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, and Sun Pictures.

Have to admit the sync is pretty good 😉 https://t.co/3hogKqrLuz — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 9, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the star-studded cast of 'Jailer', which also includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others. In the film, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays the main antagonist. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also on the list. the director of photography is Vijay Kartik Kannan. ‘Jailer’ is set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. The film will compete with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar at the box office. Up north, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

The story of the film is about a gangster, who, with his men, devises a plan to escape from prison. Following the formation of the plot, the gang attempts to flee, only to be caught by a strict jailer. The narrative revolves around how the jailer attempts to disrupt the gang's plans.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Hindi web series Lust Stories 2.