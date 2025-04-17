Tamannaah Bhatia grateful for 'Odela 2' as she shares sneak peaks of the promotions

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared adorable moments from the promotional events of her upcoming supernatural thriller 'Odela 2'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared adorable moments from the promotional events of her upcoming supernatural thriller 'Odela 2'.

On Wednesday, Tamannaah posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Forever grateful for this beautiful ride. #Odela2 out in theaters tomorrow, 17th April."

From interacting with the audience and media to worshipping in a temple, she shared it all.

'Odela 2' will be released on April 17, 2025.

A sequel to the successful Odela Railway Station, the film promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of the village of Odela and its guardian deity.

Directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, 'Odela 2' will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never-seen-before role.

Joining her in pivotal roles are Vasishta N Simha, who plays the antagonist, and Hebah Patel, among others.

The film is produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The first look of 'Odela 2' was unveiled on Maha Shivratri 2024, generating immense excitement among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared the poster with the caption, "I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri."In the striking first look, Tamannaah is seen in a mystic avatar, resembling a Sadhu. Dressed in traditional attire with thick matted hair, she holds a sacred stick and a Damaru, signifying her deep connection to the film's spiritual themes.

Walking along the ghats of Kashi, she appears lost in devotion, reinforcing the film's supernatural essence. 'Odela 2' is set against the backdrop of a culturally rich village, highlighting its traditions, heritage, and the divine presence of Odela Mallanna Swamy, who is believed to protect the villagers from evil forces.

With an ensemble cast including Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy, the film promises a gripping narrative infused with mysticism and tradition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah is once again receiving lots of compliments for her dance number 'Nasha' from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

Tamannaah added an oomph factor to the song, which is sung by Jasmin Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar, and penned by Jaani.

Sharing her views on the song, Tamannaah in a press note said, "There's something magnetic about Nasha--it's the kind of track that grabs you from the first beat. The rhythm, the energy, the vibe--everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I'm excited for audiences to experience this one. It's bold, it's infectious, and it's got that undeniable groove."

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial among others.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

'Raid 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1.

