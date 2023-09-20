Meera Antony, Vijay Antony's daughter, was discovered dead at her home in Chennai on Tuesday. At the funeral, Meera's mother Fatima Antony sobbed uncontrollably.

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter laid to rest, mother left wishing she had 'said something' x 00:00

Tamil actor and composer Vjay Antony's daughter died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence in Chennai on Tuesday. The young girl was all of 16. This devastating news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving friends, family, and fans in profound grief.

The somber occasion of Meera's passing brought her family together at a church in Nungambakkam, where her mortal remains were brought for the final rites. Fatima Vijay Antony, Meera's grieving mother, was inconsolable during the funeral, her tears a poignant testament to the unbearable pain of losing a beloved child. She spoke from the depths of her sorrow, saying, "I carried you in the womb... You could have said a word to me." These heart-wrenching words reflect a mother's anguish at the sudden and tragic loss of her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meera was discovered lifeless in her Teynampet residence and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors, with heavy hearts, declared her 'brought dead.' The news of her untimely demise has left a void that cannot be filled, casting a wave of sadness over those who knew her.

In the wake of this tragedy, there were reports that Vijay Antony had requested privacy and halted all media access to the church during the funeral. This decision led to a temporary traffic jam outside the area as the public and media respected the family's need for solitude in their time of grief.

The news of Meera's untimely death has reverberated throughout the Tamil film industry, prompting an outpouring of condolences and support from celebrities. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed the devastating news, and it didn't take long for fellow stars to express their deep sorrow. Jayam Ravi, in a heartfelt message, extended his condolences to Vijay Antony, saying, "It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone." He emphasized the importance of seeking support during challenging times.

Another prominent figure in the industry, R Sarathkumar, conveyed his shock and condolences, recognizing the unimaginable pain that Vijay Antony and Fatima must be enduring. He offered his heartfelt prayers, saying, "May her soul rest in peace." The loss of Meera has shaken the Tamil film fraternity.