Tamil actor Prabhu passes away due to cancer, music composer D Imman performs last rites

Tamil actor Prabhu passes away. He was suffering from cancer. Music composer D Imman confirmed the news of Prabhu's death

Tamil actor Prabhu (L); composer D Imman (R)

Tamil actor Prabhu has passed away after suffering from cancer. The actor, who featured in many supporting roles in Tamil films, breathed his last after battling stage four cancer. Music composer D Imman confirmed the news of Prabhu's death on social media and also offered his condolences. He also performed the last rites of actor.

Prabhu was undergoing treatment for cancer at a government hospital. However, he couldn't survive despite a lot of effort. His health worsened despite the treatment and he eventually passed away. Imman, who heard about the destitute condition of Prabhu, came forward to receive the mortal remains and also performed the last rites.

D Imman shared a few photos of Prabhu and wrote, "Actor Prabhu (Padikathavan and numerous other films) is no more with us. He suffered from stage 4 cancer and ascended to the other world this morning (14 June). Doctors, Nurses, and social activists tried their level best to retrieve him. But couldn’t. Rest in peace brother. My Heartfelt condolences." It was also said that the composer had helped the actor financially to get treatment for his ailments.

Rest In peace brother. My heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/2Yu74ZDieN — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) June 14, 2023

Prabhu had reportedly lost touch with his family and had no one to help when he was suffering from cancer. It is said that because he did not get any acting jobs during the Covid-induced lockdown he could not get proper treatment for cancer. D Imman had then provided the needed help but Prabhu passed away after battling the disease for many years. Imman also stood in as a family member and performed the last rites at the crematorium in Chennai.

Prabhu acted in short roles in over 100 Tamil films like 'Padikathavan' and others. He was known for his performance in Dhanush's Padikkathavan, where he played the role of a rich guy who comes as a prospective groom in a comedy scene.