Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad

South actor Sarath Babu has passed away in Hyderabad. The actor worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. He was known for his roles in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu' in Tamil.

Sarath Babu, who was battling health issues for a while, passed away today at Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. He was admitted to the hospital on April 20th and he passed away due to multiple organ failure. The 71-year-old was on a ventilator in the hospital and was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage. This was the second time he had been admitted to a hospital, after being treated at a hospital in Chennai in March this year, according to reports.

Earlier, on May 3, reports about his demise had begun circulating on social media, while he was being treated at the hospital. However, his family had rubbished rumours of his death at that time, and said that he is recovering. While initially his health was stable and was doing fine, the veteran actor breathed his last today.

Fans and film fraternity members have been sending in their condolences on social media.

Heart broken to know about the untimely demise of #SarathBabu Garu. He will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/aGbrkSWQAF — Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) May 22, 2023

Sarath Babu was born on July 31st 1951 in Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam district. Sarath Babu originally went by the name Satyam Babu Deekshith before adopting his screen name. He made his acting debut in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. He later became popular through the Tamil film 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu', also starring Kamal Haasan, and directed by K Balachander.

He has done more than 200 films in his career which spanned almost four decades. He was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in a small role. He also played an important role in Naresh’s upcoming release Malli Pelli.

Sarath Babu rose to prominence with notable performances in Singeetham Srinivas’s films Panthulamma and America Ammayi, as well as K. Balachander's directorial Chilakamma Cheppindi. His talent and dedication to his craft earned him recognition and accolades, including three Best Supporting Actor Nandi Awards for his roles in Seethakoka Chilaka (1981), O Bharya Katha (1988), and Neerajanam (1989). He also received the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2017 film Malayan.