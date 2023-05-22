Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad

Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad

Updated on: 22 May,2023 03:45 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Sarath Babu, who worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad today

Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad

Veteran south actor Sarath Babu passed away today. (Photo: Twitter)

Listen to this article
Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad
x
00:00

South actor Sarath Babu has passed away in Hyderabad. The actor worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. He was known for his roles in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu' in Tamil.


Sarath Babu, who was battling health issues for a while, passed away today at Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. He was admitted to the hospital on April 20th and he passed away due to multiple organ failure. The 71-year-old was on a ventilator in the hospital and was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage. This was the second time he had been admitted to a hospital, after being treated at a hospital in Chennai in March this year, according to reports.



Earlier, on May 3, reports about his demise had begun circulating on social media, while he was being treated at the hospital. However, his family had rubbished rumours of his death at that time, and said that he is recovering. While initially his health was stable and was doing fine, the veteran actor breathed his last today.


Fans and film fraternity members have been sending in their condolences on social media.

Sarath Babu was born on July 31st 1951 in Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam district. Sarath Babu originally went by the name Satyam Babu Deekshith before adopting his screen name. He made his acting debut in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. He later became popular through the Tamil film 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu', also starring Kamal Haasan, and directed by K Balachander.

Also read: Jawan director Atlee Kumar spotted with wife Priya at airport on their way to Cannes 2023

He has done more than 200 films in his career which spanned almost four decades. He was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in a small role. He also played an important role in Naresh’s upcoming release Malli Pelli. 

Sarath Babu rose to prominence with notable performances in Singeetham Srinivas’s films Panthulamma and America Ammayi, as well as K. Balachander's directorial Chilakamma Cheppindi. His talent and dedication to his craft earned him recognition and accolades, including three Best Supporting Actor Nandi Awards for his roles in Seethakoka Chilaka (1981), O Bharya Katha (1988), and Neerajanam (1989). He also received the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2017 film Malayan.

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates hyderabad rajinikanth kamal haasan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK