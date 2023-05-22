Jawan director Atlee Kumar spotted with wife Priya at airport on their way to Cannes 2023

Director Atlee Kumar and wife Priya were spotted at the Mumbai airport as the left for Cannes 2023

Tamil director Atlee Kumar has been making national news ever since it was announced that he is making the film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently as he and his wife Priya made their way to the Cannes Film Festival. It was in the wee hours on Sunday when the couple was seen at the airport as the couple left for Cannes 2023.

Videos of their departure at the Mumbai airport show the couple dressed casually. Atlee was spotted wearing an all-black outfit. On the other hand, his wife donned a co-ord set which had matching red-and-black shirt and trousers, and a black tank top. Check out their video below:

Besides being the director of the much-anticipated film Jawan, Atlee was also in the news recently for the birth of his baby boy. The couple had shared a picture of their newborn son. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture as Priya holds their son, Meer. However, Meer’s face was covered with a heart sticker. The couple is still secretive about their three-month-old baby. In the picture, they announced his name, saying, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy”. See the post here:

Atlee, who has blockbuster successes like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil to his credit, Atlee is currently generating waves not just across the nation but also the globe with the anticipation and excitement for his upcoming film Jawaan starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Earlier this year, during an #AskSrk session, Shah Rukh Khan hailed director Atlee. He had replied to a tweet which read, “He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely.” Appreciating the love, Atlee also replied, “Sir love you, sir. When it comes to hard work you are the king in it, sir. You respect the audience and fans more than anything. The hard work you put into each film is unmatchable. I am blessed to have seen that closely sir, can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff."

Jawan was initially scheduled to release on 2nd June, 2023, but has been now postponed due to post-production work. It has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on 7 September 2023, as confirmed by the makers and SRK earlier this month.