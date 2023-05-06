Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY confirms 'Jawan' release date, film to hit theaters on Sep 7

Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date

Shah Rukh Khan has a few anticipated projects in his kitty and 'Jawan' is one of them. The much-talked-about SRK's next, which will see King Khan joining forces with famous Kollywood director, Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is all set to hit theatres on September 7.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the movie was earlier slated to release in June but now the release date of 'Jawan; has been pushed to September. Meanwhile, the actual reason for postponing the release date is unknown.

Bankrolled by Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is a pan-India movie which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Gauri Khan, who also happens to be the producer of the film along with the makers dropped a new poster as they made the major announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, SRK's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023."

Besides the makers, Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, too took to her Instagram handle and dropped the poster of 'Jawan' as she announced the new release date to her followers and millions of SRK fans.

While making the major announcement about 'Jawan', alongside the latest poster of the film, Gauri wrote, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023"

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops.

We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background. The film also South superstars such as Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.