Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' eyes long weekend for release, following Pathaan's success x 00:00

After the roaring success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is looking to repeat the magic with Jawan. While Atlee’s directorial venture has many factors going for it, it looks like the team will have the added advantage of a long weekend. Trade is abuzz with news that the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra-starrer, initially slated to hit the screens on June 2, has now been pushed to August 25. Some suggest the delay is owing to the film’s extensive VFX work. A trade insider

reveals, “Like Pathaan, Jawan too was seeking an extended weekend. The August 25 window fits the plan. After the weekend, the film will have the benefit of two more holidays since August 29 is Onam, and the following day is Raksha Bandhan. The makers are hoping that the Onam weekend will attract fans of Vijay, Nayanthara, and Atlee.”

Atlee and Ayushmann Khurrana

If the Khan-starrer books the August 25 window, it might affect the release plans of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, which was lined up for that day. The source adds, “It’s unlikely that any film will clash with Jawan. In such a scenario, Dream Girl 2 and the subsequent films will probably postpone their release to mid-September.”

