Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' eyes long weekend for release, following Pathaan's success

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say release of SRK’s Jawan, initially slated for June 2, now pushed to extended weekend of Aug 25; Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2 may move to Sept

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' eyes long weekend for release, following Pathaan's success
After the roaring success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is looking to repeat the magic with Jawan. While Atlee’s directorial venture has many factors going for it, it looks like the team will have the added advantage of a long weekend. Trade is abuzz with news that the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra-starrer, initially slated to hit the screens on June 2, has now been pushed to August 25. Some suggest the delay is owing to the film’s extensive VFX work. A trade insider 
reveals, “Like Pathaan, Jawan too was seeking an extended weekend. The August 25 window fits the plan. After the weekend, the film will have the benefit of two more holidays since August 29 is Onam, and the following day is Raksha Bandhan. The makers are hoping that the Onam weekend will attract fans of Vijay, Nayanthara, and Atlee.”


Atlee and Ayushmann KhurranaAtlee and Ayushmann Khurrana



If the Khan-starrer books the August 25 window, it might affect the release plans of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, which was lined up for that day. The source adds, “It’s unlikely that any film will clash with Jawan. In such a scenario, Dream Girl 2 and the subsequent films will probably postpone their release to mid-September.”


Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Pathaan' to release in Bangladesh on this date

 

