Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Pathaan' to release in Bangladesh on this date

The release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Bangladesh is set to make a significant impact as Bollywood movies have been prohibited from screening in local cinemas since the country gained independence in 1972

'Pathaan' movie poster

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan living in Bangladesh and wanting to see his movie on big screen, then there's good news for you.



After breaking all box office records in India, 'Pathaan' is now all set to release in the neighbouring country.



As per Variety, In February this year, a consortium of 19 Bangladesh film associations decided to allow Hindi-language films to release in the country and suggested that 10 films release a year. 'Pathaan' is one of them. It will hit the theatres in Bangladesh on May 12, 2023.



Nelson D'Souza, VP, international distribution, at Yash Raj Films, said, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that 'Pathaan,' which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh."



With its release in Bangladesh, Pathaan will definitely create history. Films produced by Bollywood have been banned from cinemas in Bangladesh since the country's independence in 1972, in a bid to protect the local movie industry.



However, in 2009, the decision was relaxed to allow 'Wanted', starring Salman Khan, to open in the territory. The release was met with protests led by a local film industry organization and the film was pulled from the 50 cinemas it was running in after a week, according to Variety.



In February 2023, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK responded to a fan's question about Pathaan's Bangladesh release.



"I have been told #Pathaan will release there soon," SRK replied to a query of Bangladeshi fan.

I have been told #Pathaan will release there soon https://t.co/N7g75ewdl4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all times.



On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

'Pathaan' also saw superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' along with Taapsee Pannu. Also, SRK has an action thriller film, 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Atlee Kumar.

