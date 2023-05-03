Watch! Shah Rukh Khan pushes away hand of a fan trying to click a selfie at the airport

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport, pushed away the hand of a fan who tried to click a selfie with the star without his permission

Shah Rukh Khan pushes away the hand of a fan as he tries to take a selfie without the star's consent

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made headlines on late Tuesday when he pushed away a fan who tried to click a selfie with him. A video of the same that has been doing the rounds on social media which shows Shah Rukh Khan pushing the hand of a fan at the Mumbai Airport. As Shah Rukh walks outside the airport in his all black ensemble, a man in a white shirt, black pant and a tie comes right next to him and tries to take a selfie with the star without his consent. Angrily, Shah Rukh pushes away the fan's hand. The fan later got pushed away by the security. The star was also surrounded by paps and multiple fans amidst the chaos.

Meanwhile, speculations around Shah Rukh Khan resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Dunki' started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on April 25. SRK jetted off to Kashmir and several videos of the actor have gone viral. In the videos, King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck. The major reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look. Reportedly, Shah Rukh will be shooting for director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Don' actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. 'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, the first collection from Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand featured 30 limited edition jackets signed by Shah Rukh Khan. The leather jacket signed by Khan was priced at Rs 2,00,555. Hours after the website went live, all 30 of the jackets were sold out.