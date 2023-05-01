Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to make directorial debut with web series titled 'Stardom'

Aryan Khan wrapped the writing of his debut web series in December last year. The web series will have 6 episodes

Aryan Khan. Pic/Instagram

Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled 'Stardom' and is going to be a 6 episodic series.

To be made under the production of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

In December last year, Aryan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has completed the writing of his web series. He took to social media and posted a photo of the script. He captioned it as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’. Replying to that post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan. The ad was for his luxury streetwear brand 'D'Yavol X'. The brand was launched on Saturday with the introduction of limited Signature hoodies signed by Shah Rukh Khan himself. Within hours, all 30 of the Signature hoodies were sold out.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also set to make her acting debut later this year with the Netflix film 'The Archies'. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and will introduce several new faces. Suhana Khan will be essaying the role of Veronica from the popular comic 'The Archies'. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor will be essaying the role of Archie and Betty respectively.

