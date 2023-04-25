Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for 'Dunki' song shoot?

Speculations around Shah Rukh Khan resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Dunki' started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. SRK jetted off to Kashmir and several videos of the actor have gone viral

Pic/ Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently flying high on the massive success of his recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan'. Meanwhile, speculations around Shah Rukh Khan resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Dunki' started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. SRK jetted off to Kashmir and several videos of the actor have gone viral.

In the videos, King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck. The major reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look. Reportedly, Shah Rukh will be shooting for director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted entering the hotel in Sonamarg 👑 pic.twitter.com/CL7CBwsv9d — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) April 24, 2023

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Don' actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. 'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Shah Rukh revealed that the first ad of his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand will be unveiled on Tuesday. Today, the father-son duo shared the video on their social media sites. The ad features Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, however, they do not share screen in the ad.

The ad begins with Aryan Khan writing words on a chalk board with a confused expression. He then takes a paint brush and creates a line with red paint on the board and exits the frame. before leaving, he throws the red paint brush on the floor. Shah Rukh Khan enters the frame and picks up the brush and looks at the board before stroking a line with the brush to create a red X.

(With inputs from ANI)