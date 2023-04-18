Exclusive video! The story behind Shah Rukh Khan's viral family pictures

Avinash Gowariker got into conversation with mid-day.com

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker recently got into conversation with mid-day.com on the special series 'BTS Stars. Among other things he also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's family pictures with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri and AbRam, that have now gone viral.

He said, "I'm quite close to Shah Rukh and have shot their pictures from the time Aryan and Suhana were small. We've been shooting periodically and now Gauri is coming out with a book, it's a coffee table book on design and Mannat is also part of it. I did some shots at some and others at her GK design store. We shot pictures with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, it's a combination of them as a family in their space which is so nice."

Speaking about some of his other favourites he said, "Mr Bachchan is another story altogether, that man is an inspiration beyond words. He has relentless energy and passion. It may be the lockdown, post lockdown, Covid or pre-Covid, even with a fractured rib of muscle tear, he is so humble and focussed. He is a technician's delight, he will not say a word and do whatever you tell him. The first thing he does during a shoot is puts his own music, creates the mood and is ready to go. I can talk about him for hours, it's crazy."

Opening up about working with another favourite, Priyanka Chopra he said, "I shot Priyanka when she was already a star, from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' to the 'Femina' covers, 'What's Your Rashee.' I saw her as a star and she's a star throughout."

Find out how Salman Khan's look for the 'Judwaa' poster was created and how Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai shot the 'Jodhaa Akbar' posters, besides the madness of 'Chennai Express.'

