Watch exclusive video! This is why Honey Singh wants to collaborate with Arijit Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh whose latest album 'Honey 3.0' has been creating a lot of buzz, recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. When quizzed about the Indian artist he wishes to collaborate with, he promptly named Arijit Singh. The singer said, "Among international artistes I want to collaborate with Timberland and Dr Dre. As for Indian artistes I want to collaborate with Arijit Singh. I've know Arijit for a long time and there's a song I sang 'Hum Ko Kehte Superman' from 'Desi Boyz' and that was recorded by Arijit at Pritam dada's studio. Both of us were young back then and he had won singing championships, so we go a long way. He has done a lot of hard work and is blessed, he has a pure soul. I definitely want to do something with him."

Speaking about his plans for the immediate future he said, "Right now till December I'm looking at 'Honey 3.0. I want to make it the finest album. It depends on how much my fans support and understand these experiments. I was not working for seven years so I don't want to do what I was doing ten years back because when I disappeared a lot of other artistes did the same thing. I don't want to repeat what other boys are doing. I want to give fans a bit of the old me as well as the new me. Honey 3.0 is my focus."

Watch video to know more! Find out how he dealt with his low phase and mental health challenges before re- emerging, determined to prove himself yet again. He opened up about other upcoming projects, his goals for the future, his take on love and romance, besides much more. Stay tuned for a special performance on 'Naagan' from Honey 3.0 and his hit song 'Blue Eyes.'

