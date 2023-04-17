Salman Khan and pooja Hegde-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' hits the theatres on April 21

Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' gets U/A certificate; check out runtime

Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the big screen on April 21. It is after four years that the actor is coming on the big screen on Eid. The advance booking for the film have already opened and tickets for the big screen entertainer is seeing a good start.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the that the film has been passed by CBFC. The film got a UA certificate and the total runtime of the film is 2 hours 24 minutes.

"#Xclusiv... ‘KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN’ RUN TIME... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 17 April 2023. Duration: 144.25 min:sec [2 hours, 24 min, 25 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: 21 April 2023. #Eid #Eid2023 #KBKJ #SalmanKhan"

For the last few days, Salman has been posting his solo pictures with interesting captions on social media. It's not difficult to imagine that Bhaijaan wants to hog the limelight before his big-budget release.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer of the film was released a week ago and received a positive response from fans. The film has all the elements one would see in a Salman Khan film- action, romance, comedy, and family.

