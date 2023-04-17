The Kapil Sharma Show: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she was the lowest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill along with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Sukhbir appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She rose to fame with her appearance on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 13' which was hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film, Shehnaaz revealed that she was the 'lowest' paid contestant of the season. She added that she eventually emerged as the most 'expensive' one.

On the show, Kapil mentioned that Shehnaaz was apart of Salma Khan hosted show 'Bigg Boss 13' and is also making her Hindi film debut with the superstar. Kapil jokingly asked her if she joined the cast of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to receive her remaining pay from the Bollywood actor.

Responding to him, Shehnaaz said, "Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less in that show. I was hired as lest-paid contestant, but came out as the most expensive one)." This statement by the actress brought a smile to Salman and Kapil's face.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill along with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Sukhbir appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21.

As for Shehnaaz, she gained massive recognition and fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was known for her unfiltered thoughts and her closeness with Bigg Boss 13 winner late Sidharth Shukla.

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz appeared in several music video an made her film debut with the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She also hosts a talk show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' where several A-list actors come to promote their upcoming projects.

