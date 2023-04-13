Farhad Samji regrets that masala movies don't equal mastery

Readying Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for release, Farhad Samji rues that directors of masala movies and comedies are not accorded respect in the industry

The lighter the subject, the easier it is. At least, that’s what the Hindi film industry believes, says Farhad Samji. The director says he has felt a lack of respect for his work, purely for the light-hearted space his movies are set in. “There is a lack of respect and value, even if we have delivered Rs 100-crore or Rs 200-crore hits. I have learnt to live with it,” laments Samji, who is now gearing up for the release of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ).

The Eid release, with its mix of comedy, action and drama, is right up Samji’s alley, given his penchant for masala offerings. Mention this to the director, and he says that an episode, several years ago, made him realise that his knack for comedies has led to him being typecast. “I was nominated for the best dialogue writer for Singham [2011]. When I didn’t win the award, I heard two people saying, ‘Arre, he writes comedy. How will he win an award?’ This, when Singham was an action drama. But they typecast you [as] a comedy writer,” he recounts.

After KKBKKJ, the director is expected to helm the third instalment of Hera Pheri. At a time when actioners and big-screen spectacles are being preferred by the audience, Bollywood seems to be shying away from making comedies. “Even I have wondered, why are we making less comedies today? But, as writers, we never decide which genre we should write in; we think [in terms of stories]. Also, [it could be because] comedies don’t get a lot of respect. So, people [choose to] make a thriller or drama. But, filmmakers like me [know] the box office, and our top priority is entertainment.”