Shah Rukh Khan-signed jackets worth Rs 2 lakh from Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand sold out in hours

Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand went live on April 30 with a limited edition leather jacket signed by King Khan. The website had 30 pieces of the jacket in stock and all pieces were sold out within 12 hours

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand which he co-founded with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva was launched on Sunday evening in India. The first collection featured 30 limited edition jackets signed by Shah Rukh Khan. Ahead of the launch of the website, Shah Rukh Khan also featured in an ad campaign for the brand along with his son Aryan Khan. The leather jacket signed by Khan was priced at Rs 2,00,555.

Hours after the website went live, all 30 of the jackets were sold out. "To those of you who got your hands on our Signature X jacket - the special package is heading your way! A special thank you to everyone who experienced issues with our payment gateways and persevered. The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!," D'YAVOL X said in an Instagram post.

The description of the expensive signed jacket on the website, reads "The staple of the anti-hero. The cloak that keeps people guessing. The thing that makes controversy happen just by existing. The Signature X leather jacket does it all. An instant classic, each jacket is personally signed by Shah Rukh Khan on the inner lining. Crafted with the finest grade of Australian lamb leather, accentuated with a sleek hoodie and featuring our iconic red X, this is a jacket for the top wolf."

Owing to Shah Rukh Khan's association with the brand, fans of the superstar were eagerly awaiting its launch. After the website was active, fans checked the products and most were quite surprised by the prices of the clothes. The prices of the T-shirts ranged anywhere between Rs 20,000 to 50,000.

Talking to Vogue India, co-founder Leti Blagoeva spoke about the brand's approach, “Our model is based on delivering small capsule collections throughout the year, always in very limited release runs. For example, in this drop, no single piece has more than 100 pieces up for sale. We have also put our creative energy into naming the pieces, and we hope people will enjoy the subtle humour in this."

