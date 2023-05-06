Breaking News
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan who asked him to release 'Jawan' tomorrow will leave you in splits

06 May,2023
On Saturday, SRK announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Jawan'. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a hilarious reply to a social media user who asked him to release 'Jawan' tomorrow. Shah Rukh organised an #AskSRK session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "Bhai, 100-200 zyda Lelo par #jawaan movie kal hi release kar do."


Replying to this SRK, who is known for his witty and hilarious responses, said, "Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!! #Jawan".




On Saturday, SRK announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Jawan'. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY confirms 'Jawan' release date, film to hit theatres on Sep 7

We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background. The film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

