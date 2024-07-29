Breaking News
Tamil Film Producers Council call out Dhanush for incomplete projects, pause shoot of all films from November 1

Updated on: 29 July,2024 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Tamil Film Producers Council held a meeting in Chennai where it was decided that no new films will be taken up after August 16. They also decided to regularise artist fees

Shoot for all Tamil films will be brought to a halt from November 1, as decided by the Tamil Film Producers Council at a meeting in Chennai. The council also decided that no new films should be commenced after August 16. The decision was made due to an increase in backlog of movies that are stuck in various stages of filmmaking. They also plan on checking the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses. 


A meeting was held in Chennai, which saw office bearers from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association. Here are the resolutions that were passed during the meeting.



Honouring commitment:


At the meeting, it was highlighted that many actors and technicians abandon projects after taking advance payment from producers. This practice has caused significant losses. At the meeting, it as decide that actors and technicians will have to complete the project before moving on to a new one. 

The Council specifically named Dhanush during the meeting asking producers to approach the council before roping the actor for new projects. In 2023, Sri Thenandal Films claimed that Dhanush took an advance from them and never came to shoot.

The press note read, "In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

Mandatory 8-week gap between theatre and OTT release:

The council unanimously agreed that films starring big stars should be released on OTT only eight weeks after their theatrical release. 

Halt of new movie shoots: 

Owing to a backlog of movies, the council decided to halt any film-related activities from November 1. After August 16, no new films are to be started, the council said. All the films that are currently on floor should be wrapped by October 31. 

Salaries to be regulated

The Council also aims to regulate the salaries of stars and other technicians and keep production costs under check. 

