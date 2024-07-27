Breaking News
Watch: When Dhanush danced in the middle of the road while filming Raanjhanaa title track

Updated on: 28 July,2024 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
It’s an enjoyable watch with a beautiful story, enhanced by moving music that has stayed with audiences even after 11 years

Dhanush

Dhanush Birthday 2024: The 2013 film Raanjhanaa, directed by Anand L Rai, is regarded as one of his best works. It featured Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.


The film celebrates the pure, unrequited childhood love that Dhanush’s character, Kundan, has for Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya. It’s an enjoyable watch with a beautiful story, enhanced by moving music that has stayed with audiences even after 11 years. 



When Dhanush danced in the middle of the road


One unforgettable moment was captured when Sony Music India released the video "Raanjhanaa - Making of Raanjhanaa Title Track feat. Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor" on YouTube. Towards the end of the video, we see Dhanush fully immersed in the song, dancing unabashedly in the middle of the road. Despite the chaos of rickshaws, bicycles, and cars passing by, Dhanush remained unaffected.

This scene stays with audiences because it portrays Kundan's deep love for Zoya. It’s as if, in his thoughts of Zoya, the world around him faded away, leading him to dance on the road without concern for anything else.

About the movie:

'Raanjhanaa', helmed by Rai in 2013, was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor's acting career. It was the debut movie of Dhanush in the Bollywood industry. A fresh pair on-screen, the duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience upon the release of the flick.

After 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re', filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are now coming together with a new film titled 'Tere Ishk Mein'. 

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

Starring Dhanush alongside Sonam, the romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa' set, in Varanasi, is about a one-sided love story.Both, the direction, and the actor's performance received favourable reviews from the movie enthusiasts.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.

(With inputs from ANI)

