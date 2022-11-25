Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Ved Teaser receives immense love from their friends and colleagues

The film has Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh paired opposite each other
Pic Courtesy: PR
The teaser of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh starrer ‘Ved’ is finally out. The teaser has been appreciated and loved by many of their fellow contemporaries. Akshay Kumar shared how he went 'Ved' after seeing the amazing teaser and urged all his followers to check it out too. Salman Khan also took to his Instagram congratulating and showing his support to his "Bhau" Riteish for his Marathi directorial debut.
Also Read: "Learning to walk for second time in life": Pooja Hegde on road to recovery
Apart from this, Farah Khan also sent Riteish best wishes for his new "baby" as she called it on her social media post. She praised the first look of the movie that the teaser gives out and also wished it a success. Film-maker Karan Johar shared his thoughts on the teaser and its title song as well on his story. There was also the film-maker Sanjay Gupta, who was amongst the first to applaud Riteish in his endeavor as a director.
Also Read: Abhishek Pathak: Would love to direct all future instalments
‘Ved’ will see the onscreen pairing of the real-life couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh. They were last seen together on-screen in ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’. The film is all set to release on December 30.