Telangana man booked for vandalising theatre after it didn’t screen Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Updated on: 05 December,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

A man in Chennur town of the Mancherial district in Telangana has been booked by the local police along with his accomplices for vandalising a theatre after the group were not able to watch the recently released ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ in the theatre as the cinema didn’t screen the film. 


As per a media report, Bajjuri Vinay and his accomplices allegedly damaged the glass window panes of the Srinivas Theatre as they trespassed into the theatre premises protesting against the theatre management. Vinay allegedly threatened to kill the owner Rajamalla Goud if the Allu Arjun starrer movie was not exhibited. The theatre owner lodged a complaint with police, after which the case was booked.


‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break box-office records upon its release.


The film is a sequel to the 2021 runaway hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first part of the franchise emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who earlier won the National Award for his chartbuster soundtrack in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Pushpa: The Rule Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

