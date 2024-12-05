Breaking News
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun booked for woman’s death in a stampede caused by his visit to Hyderabad theatre

Updated on: 05 December,2024 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station

Allu Arjun at Sandhya theatre Pic/PTI

A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun and others in connection with the death of a woman due to asphyxiation following a stampede at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of the actor's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.


Allu Arjun and theatre management booked


According to a report by PTI, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej, who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is kept under 48-hour observation. 


The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

What happened after Allu Arjun came to the theatre

Police said that no arrangements were made by the theatre management and no prior information was available about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film. After Allu Arjun reached the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him. "His personal security team started pushing the public, which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," they stated. 

Makers of Pushpa 2 issue official statement

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie Makers on X.

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj's rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

