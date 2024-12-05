Pushpa 2 premiere: The presence of Allu Arjun caused the crowd to go berserk, leading to a stampede outside the theatre at RTC X Roads

Stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere

Listen to this article Pushpa 2 premiere: Allu Arjun's presence leads to stampede, causing a woman's death and two injuries x 00:00

It was widely expected that the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule would see a massive crowd heading to theatres, but who would have thought that the film's premiere would cost someone their life? On Wednesday night, a premiere was hosted at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, and Allu Arjun himself attended to witness his much-anticipated film. However, the presence of the star caused the crowd to go berserk, leading to a stampede outside the theatre at RTC X Roads. Around 10:30–11:00 PM, a woman lost her life, and two others were injured in the incident.

Stampede outside Hyderabad theatre

The deceased woman, Revathi, was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the police, but they couldn't revive her, and she succumbed at a private hospital. A boy who was injured was also sent to a private hospital, where he is receiving treatment. An official told TOI that there is a possibility that the woman was trying to safeguard her children when she got trapped in the crowd.

Massive crowd gathers to meet Allu Arjun

A sea of fans gathered outside the theatre, blocking RTC X Roads. The crowd started gathering outside the theatre from 8 PM, and by the time Allu Arjun arrived, the number of people had become massive. Reportedly, the force of the crowd led to the breaking of the theatre gates, and the police had to resort to a lathi charge to control the situation.

Pushpa 2 expected to be a massive blockbuster

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun expressed hopes that Pushpa 2: The Rule would achieve the same level of success as the first installment and emerge as one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema.

He said, "When Pushpa became a big hit, one of the surveys said, ‘It (Pushpa 2) is expected to be the biggest film in India.’ I thought it was a big responsibility for us because the entire country is expecting this film. It is a proud moment for Telugu people, who have supported me for 20 years and made me an actor. Now, it’s my turn to make them proud on a national level and make Pushpa a success.”

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel hits theatres today, December 5.