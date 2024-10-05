Actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri passed away at 38. Reportedly, she died due to cardiac arrest. Several members of the film industry offered condolences

Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri Pic/X

Listen to this article Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter passes away, Jr NTR, Nani offer condolences x 00:00

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri passed away on Saturday. She was 38. Reportedly, she died due to cardiac arrest. After learning about her demise, several members of the film industry took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR Jr wrote in Telugu on X that he shares a close relationship with Rajendra Prasad and he prays for the departed soul. "It's sad to hear that Rajendra Prasad, whom I share a close bond with, has lost his daughter Gayathri. I pray her soul rests in peace. My condolences to him and his family," he posted.

నాకు అత్యంత ఆప్తులైన రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్ గారి కుమార్తె గాయత్రి గారి మరణం చాలా విషాదకరం. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్ గారికి మరియు కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 5, 2024

Taking to X, actor Nani wrote, "Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking."

Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking. — Nani (@NameisNani) October 5, 2024

Actor Navdeep too mourned the demise of Gayatri. His post on social media read, "Deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved daughter Gayatri, #RajendraPrasad Garu. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved daughter Gayatri, #RajendraPrasad Garu. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/YjAfhQdNtq — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) October 5, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also paid condolences.

సీనియర్ నటుడు శ్రీ రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్ కుమార్తె గాయత్రి గుండెపోటుతో మరణించారనే వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. చిన్న వయసులోనే అకాల మరణానికి గురికావడం అత్యంత దురదృష్టకరం. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో ఆ కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. గాయత్రి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూర్చాలని… pic.twitter.com/0RauHSco05 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 5, 2024

Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply shocked by the news of the demise of senior actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri due to a heart attack. It is extremely unfortunate to pass away at such a young age. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family during this tragic time. I pray to God for Gayatri's soul to rest in peace."