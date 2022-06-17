Telugu Indian Idol: BVK Vagdevi becomes the first-ever winner of the reality show

Telugu Indian Idol is the first Southern iteration of the Indian Idol franchise. Sreerama Chandra, a former winner of Indian Idol season 5, hosted the first season this year

Telugu Indian Idol today crowned its first-ever winner in BVK Vagdevi from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh at the culmination of the competitions near 15-week run on aha. The mega finale was graced with the charismatic presence of Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi. The show was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menon, and Karthik who put on some dazzling performances along with the contestants.

The first-ever season of Telugu Indian Idol witnessed a series of special performances, including Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi who appeared as special guests to promote their highly anticipated film Virata Parvam. Vagdevi now has the opportunity to sing in Geetha Arts along with the prize money of Rs 10 Lakh.





Telugu Indian Idol is the first Southern iteration of the Indian Idol franchise. Sreerama Chandra, a former winner of Indian Idol season 5, hosted the first season this year. From the Top 3 Finalists, Sreenivas and Vaishnavi were declared as the first and second runners-up and were awarded cheques of Rs. 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Vaishnavi also got an opportunity to sing in Megastar Chiranjeevi upcoming movie Godfather.



Talking about her journey on the show, Winner BVK Vagdevi said “I would like to thank the judges, mentors and all the people for the immense support and love I received on these 15 weeklong journeys of Telugu Indian Idol. My rigorous effort over the past few months has finally paid off with this accomplishment. Geetha Arts has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to aha for making this opportunity-rich platform for so many participants like me”



Commenting on the first ever Telugu Indian Idol being aired on aha, Ajit Thakur, CEO, said “We are elated to announce the winner of Telugu Indian Idol, which has emerged a great platform for aspiring singers who deserve a large scale to showcase their talent. Aha has a strong vision to bring exciting content to audiences, and we have brought the ever-popular Indian Idol down South for the first time. We'd like to congratulate Vagdevi on her spectacular victory and appreciate every contestant for participating and being part of the journey”



All around Hyderabad, Nellore, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Amravati contestants competed in the inaugural season of the show. The show was sponsored by Zepto, Chandana Brothers, Tenali Double Horse, and Happi Mobiles.



Despite the conclusion of Indian Idol Telugu, users of aha will have access to a diverse content library that includes Writer, Sebastian P.C, Anya’s Tutorial, Unstoppable, Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu, and many more.

