Telugu superstar Nagarjuna was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. However, his bodyguard's act has left netizens fuming

Nagarjuna and Dhanush at Mumbai airport (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushes specially-abled man, actor apologises after video goes viral x 00:00

Telugu film superstar Nagarjuna was spotted at the Mumbai airport's arrival terminal on Sunday. The actor was accompanied by Tamil star Dhanush. The duo was spotted by the paparazzi as they exited the airport premises. However, a disturbing video has surfaced where Nagarjuna's bodyguard is seen pushing away a specially-able fan with force. The fan who is also a staff at a restaurant outside the airport, had approached the actor for a selfie. The video has left netizens fuming at the bodyguard's behaviour and the indifference shown by Nagarjuna and Dhanush.

In the video shared by a paparazzo, a man who is visibly physically- challenged walks up to Nagarjuna for a selfie. However, before he could reach near the star, one of the bodyguards roughly pushed him away. The actor is seen walking away, seemingly unaware of a man getting pushed. He was seen talking to Dhanush and pacing out of the airport. However, netizens were upset with the incident and took to the comment section to express their anger. Many also questioned Nagarjuna's indifference or lack of empathy for the fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

An Instagram user wrote, “He didn't even reacted to this ...This shows he doesn't have the kindness ...it's all just onscreen care and showsha.”

That selfie guy is handicapped. There is one restaurant at arrival where mostly these handicapped work. And to behave with them like this is really very sad. They also want peace and happiness and get excited too at the same time. Plz see around yourself what you are doing or else atleast say sorry.”

Revealing that the man the bodyguard pushed works at a restaurant that is run by specially abled people, a user writes, “The boy they pushed works at a food joint that is run exclusively by specially abled boys and girls. How rude is this !.even after seeing they haven't bothered to stop and ask if he is okay or not.”

Another user wrote in the comment section, "I don't understand this. All there life they want recognition. They pay the PR guys. Do absurd things . N wen a common man approaches them , they behave as if he was non existent. I had a different impression of nagarjuna. Very sad to see this side of him."

After the video went viral, Nagarjuna took note of the incident and responded to it. He took to X and wrote, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!"

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024