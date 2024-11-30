Bobby Deol flies down to Chennai to shoot a face-off with south star Vijay in Thalapathy 69

Bobby Deol and Thalapathy Vijay

Since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist, has been in demand. After his last release, Kanguva, with south star Suriya, the actor has five more films in the pipeline. He has officially started shooting for the highly anticipated Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, led by Vijay.

The H Vinoth-directed film is being shot in Chennai. This marks Deol’s second Tamil film after Kanguva, and he joined the cast and crew on set this week. In Thalapathy 69, the actor plays the antagonist opposite Vijay’s protagonist, adding to the ensemble cast, which includes Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj, among others. An industry insider shares, “Bobby’s villainous roles have been well received. It’s fascinating to see him reinvent himself. And Thalapathy 69 offers him the scope to further explore this side of his craft.”

Another source informs that the action sequences are being carefully choreographed to highlight the dynamics between the hero and the villain. Set to release in October 2025, the multilingual project’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathya Sooriyan. According to the source, the current schedule is expected to last about three weeks. “The schedule will focus on high-intensity action sequences and dramatic face-offs between Vijay and Bobby Deol. These include a mix of choreographed combat scenes and emotionally charged confrontations. The team is shooting on expansive custom-built sets, designed to bring a stylised and cinematic edge to the hero-villain dynamic,” informed the source, adding that Deol and Vijay have been rehearsing for the past seven days.