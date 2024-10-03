Thalapathy Vijay's last film directed by H Vinoth will be a grand affair as it marks the actor's last film. Therefore the cast of the film has also been carefully selected. Take a look at the cast list

Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to draw the curtains on his acting career. Last month, his final film was announced which has been tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69'. The announcement came days after the release of his film 'The Greatest Of All Times (GOAT)'. Now, the makers have been unveiling the cast of the film one by one.

Check out the cast list of Vijay's last film Thalapathy 69

The first announcement came in the name of Bobby Deol who is expected to play the antagonist in the film. Even as he awaits the release of his Tamil debut 'Kanguva' opposite Suriya, he has been roped in for his second Tamil film. Suriya has already praised Bobby's performance in the film which will be released in theatres in November.

Bobby Deol recently shone with his fierce villain act in 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With limited screen time and no dialogues, Deol proved his acting shops as a baddie. Fans cannot wait to see the clash against Thalapathy Vijay in the latter's final film.

Talking about the female lead, the makers have roped in Pooja Hegde. This will mark Pooja's second film with Vijay as the duo had earlier worked together in the film 'Beast'. The film’s song Arabic Kuthu became a chartbuster and was immensely popular nationwide. With this dynamic duo back together, the excitement surrounding Thalapathy 69 has only grown stronger.

KVN made the announcement officially through their Instagram handle stating, “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal."

Apart from Pooja, the filmmakers have also roped in Mamitha Baiju who has become all the rage in south after the success of her rom-com Malayalam film 'Premalu'. Mamitha started with small roles in films like 'Varathan,' 'Kilometers and Kilometers', 'Operation Java' and others. She made an impact with her performance in 'Super Sharanya' where she played best friend to the lead. She then shone with her performance in the super hit Malayalam film 'Premalu' that was released earlier this year. Thalapathy 69 marks Mamitha's first Tamil film as well.

Filmmaker and actor Gautam Vasudev Menon has also onboarded the film.

About Thalapathy Vijay's final film of his career

At the helm of this monumental project stands the visionary director H Vinoth, offering a narrative that will push boundaries and set screens ablaze. The musical landscape of this epic will be crafted by none other than the maestro Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring that Thalapathy's swan song will resonate in hearts long after the credits roll. The production team is equally packed with stalwarts, with co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith. N. K joining forces to bring this silver-screen mammoth to life, while producer Venkat K Narayana leads the charge, determined to make the film as iconic as the star spearheading it.

The air crackles with electric anticipation as fans across the world prepare for one last ride with their beloved Thalapathy. The announcement has ignited a firestorm of emotion among Thalapathy's loyal fanbase, rallying to make certain that this film shatters every record in the book. The powerful tribute video along with the poster released by KVN Productions on the eve of this announcement has only fanned the flames of excitement. Raw and emotional testimonials from fans have painted a vivid picture of Vijay's impact, not just as an entertainer, but as a life-changing force for millions.

The film will be released in October 2025. Further details regarding the film will be shared in the days to come.