Thalapathy Vijay and the makers of Leo have landed in legal trouble. The film's song Naa Ready, which was unveiled on Vijay's birthday, has been accused of promoting smoking and consumption of alcohol. The song received a massive response from fans of the star, but seems to have irked some people. An activist named RTI Selvam has filed a complaint against the team for glorifying drug usage and rowdyism in the Naa Ready song.

The activist, from Chennai's Korukkuppettai, has filed a complaint against Vijay and the makers of Leo for promoting smoking and alcohol consumption in the song Naa Ready. He filed an online complaint on June 25 and submitted his petition on June 26.

Selvam has reportedly claimed in his complaint that a few lines in the 'Naa Ready' song support drugs and rowdyism and has blamed Vijay for smoking a cigarette and consuming alcohol. Selvam has also said in the police complaint that he will file a case in court demanding action against Vijay, reported Times of India.

The song 'Naa Ready' is sung by Vijay himself. The lyrical video of the song features Vijay along with actors such as Mansoor Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The song features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth, while others are seen consuming alcohol. The poster of the song also features Vijay with a cigarette in his mouth. However, some of his ardent fans stood in support of the actor and claimed that they are just acting on screen and do not justify such actions in real life.

The police in Chennai have been organising multiple events across the city against the usage of drugs. Actors Karthi and Vijay Antony took part in the events.

Leo is an action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha in lead roles. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Action King Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand are part of the supporting cast. The film, produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra this October. Filming of most of the scenes of the movie has been completed.