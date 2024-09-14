'Thalapathy 69' is set to explode onto celluloid in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, culminating three decades of unparalleled stardom

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy69: Vijay's last film to be released in Oct 2025, Aniruddh roped in for music

In a thunderous announcement that has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, KVN Productions has dropped the details of Thalapathy Vijay's 69th and final film. This cinematic Goliath, hailed 'Thalapathy 69' is set to explode onto celluloid in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, culminating three decades of unparalleled stardom. KVN Productions, in their first-ever pan-India venture, has pulled out all the stops to ensure this final chapter in Vijay's illustrious career is nothing short of legendary.

Thalapathy69: Vijay's last set for October 2025 release

At the helm of this monumental project stands the visionary director H Vinoth, offering a narrative that will push boundaries and set screens ablaze. The musical landscape of this epic will be crafted by none other than the maestro Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring that Thalapathy's swan song will resonate in hearts long after the credits roll. The production team is equally packed with stalwarts, with co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith. N. K joining forces to bring this silver-screen mammoth to life, while producer Venkat K Narayana leads the charge, determined to make the film as iconic as the star spearheading it.

The air crackles with electric anticipation as fans across the world prepare for one last ride with their beloved Thalapathy. The announcement has ignited a firestorm of emotion among Thalapathy's loyal fanbase, rallying to make certain that this film shatters every record in the book. The powerful tribute video along with the poster released by KVN Productions on the eve of this announcement has only fanned the flames of excitement. Raw and emotional testimonials from fans have painted a vivid picture of Vijay's impact, not just as an entertainer, but as a life-changing force for millions.

Check out the official announcement for Thalapathy69

The official instagram handle of kvn.productions announced and wrote "We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025 @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69ByKVNProductions #KVN5"

As the clock ticks down to October 2025, cinemagoers brace for what promises to be more than just a blockbuster - a closing chapter of a cinematic era. Poised to be the crowning jewel in Vijay's three-decade reign over Tamil cinema, 'Thalapathy69' has fans waiting with bated breath for a spectacle, ready to echo through the history of Indian films.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions, directed by H. Vinoth, with music by Anirudh, the film is scheduled for release in October 2025.