The makers of Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel' have incorporated a significant aspect of Srikakulam's rich heritage: the ancient Shiva temple of Sri Mukhalingam

In Pic: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya's film to have Shivratri song shot at the ancient Shiva Temple of Sri Mukhalingam

Naga Chaitanya’s most-awaited Pan-India film 'Thandel', directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, presented by Allu Aravind, is based on real-life events that took place in the village of D. Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Although these are true incidents, the circumstances, emotions, and situations that unfolded between the two lovers in their lives were so gripping and captivating that they feel more thrilling than even a fictional tale.

Thandel's Maha Shivratri Celebration Filmed at a Rich Heritage Site

As part of this endeavour, the makers incorporated a significant aspect of Srikakulam's rich heritage: the ancient Shiva temple of Sri Mukhalingam. The temple hosts the grand festival of Maha Shivaratri, celebrated with immense devotion, tradition, and grandeur.

Inspired by this, the team planned a spectacular and never-before-seen Shivaratri song for the movie. The song was filmed on a grand scale, with elaborate settings and high production values, aiming to make the celebration of Shivaratri feel awe-inspiring and resonate with all age groups.

About the New Song in 'Thandel'

Devi Sri Prasad has composed a timeless song that is sure to become a classic, while Sekhar Master directed the choreography, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, alongside thousands of dancers. This Shivaratri song, with its unique and powerful presentation, is set to become one of the most special songs in Naga Chaitanya's career. The entire team is eagerly waiting to bring this spectacular Shivaratri song to the audience.

The makers have released a couple of posters from the song shoot. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi appear in traditional attire, dancing alongside the dancers. In the background, a massive Lord Shiva idol showcases the grandeur of the production. The posters indeed highlight the scale and opulence of the film's making.

All About Naga Chaitanya’s 'Thandel'

The movie also boasts a notable crew, with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music, Shamdat handling the cinematography, and National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor. Srinagendra Tangala heads the art department.

The movie 'Thandel' will have a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.