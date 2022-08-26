Breaking News
That Christmas feeling in September

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Sources say Vijay and Katrina to film the final leg of Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in Powai next week

That Christmas feeling in September

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi


Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi celebrated Christmas last year by taking Merry Christmas on floors. Several months and two extensive schedules later, director Sriram Raghavan is ready to call action on the final stint of the thriller, which will take place in Powai. A source reveals, “A set of several houses is being built at Chitrarth Studios in Powai, where the actors will film the climax. Beginning from September 7, Katrina and Vijay have allotted the next 10 days for the shoot. The director has also lined up a two-to-three-day shoot in Pune, following which it will be a wrap.”


Sriram RaghavanSriram Raghavan


With Merry Christmas, Raghavan — known for his slick thrillers like Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Badlapur (2015) and AndhaDhun (2018) — apparently tells the story of a Christmas Eve that starts out uneventfully but soon turns the protagonists’ lives upside down. The film, slated for a December 23 release, marks his first collaboration with Sethupathi and Kaif. It also marks the south actor’s Bollywood debut.

