Exclusive! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' moves to Pune in September

The team will wrap up the film in Pune

Katrina and Vijay/Instagram

On Monday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share pictures from the rehearsals of her upcoming film with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi titled 'Merry Christmas.' She captioned the post as "Work in progress 🎥 #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi," Ramesh Taurani is producing ‘Merry Christmas’ with Sanjay Routray.

Mid-day.com has learnt, the film's team is shooting a 10 day schedule in Mumbai. "The shoot moves to Pune in September which will be the last schedule of the film." Raghavan has often spoken for his fondness for Pune and his last film AndhaDhun (2018) featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu was also shot in the city.

The film is expected to release in December this year.

Also Read: Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas to go on floors in December