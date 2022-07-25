Breaking News
Exclusive! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' moves to Pune in September

Updated on: 25 July,2022 04:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The team will wrap up the film in Pune

Katrina and Vijay/Instagram


On Monday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share pictures from the rehearsals of her upcoming film with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi titled 'Merry Christmas.' She captioned the post as "Work in progress 🎥 #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi," Ramesh Taurani is producing ‘Merry Christmas’ with Sanjay Routray.

Mid-day.com has learnt, the film's team is shooting a 10 day schedule in Mumbai. "The shoot moves to Pune in September which will be the last schedule of the film." Raghavan has often spoken for his fondness for Pune and his last film AndhaDhun (2018) featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu was also shot in the city. 

The film is expected to release in December this year.


