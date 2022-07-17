BTS Stars! Gabriel Georgiou: Katrina Kaif is the least experimental

Celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou joins mid-day.com's 'BTS stars'

Katrina Kaif. Pic/Official Instagram account

Celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS stars.' Having worked with leading actors like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and many more, Georgiou shares his experiences and much more!

Watch video to know more!

Speaking about Katrina Kaif, with whom he kicked off work in Hindi films he says, "Katrina is the least experimental of all the girls I work with. She dosen't hide it, she says I'm not a model and I don't want to experiment. I just want to be comfortable and I know what suits me, we can do variations of that."

Recalling his first tryst with Bollywood for Katrina in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' he says, "She booked me for twenty days in London and Ladakh, I did that schedule. It was tough, long hours and continuity is tricky. Hair moves all the time so it's a tricky medium, make-up I feel is easier."

Also Read: Inside Katrina Kaif's beach birthday in Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, and others