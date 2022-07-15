Watch video! Gabriel Georgiou on Anushka Sharma's wedding look: She told me it was a music video shoot

Gabriel Georgiou joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli/Instagram

Celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou is the second guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'BTS Stars.' From Anushka Sharma's wedding looks to Deepika Padukone as Frida Kahlo, from Katrina Kaif's red carpet avatars to Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad, find out all about how he creates these amazing looks!

Speaking about Anushka Sharma's wedding look he reveals, "She kept everything under wraps, I didn't even know she was getting married! She called me home one day and said 'We are doing a music video in Switzerland and I want you to organise my hair extensions for that. I went to discuss hairstyles and this was the very next day that we were flying to Tuscany. By the end of the meeting she said 'You know Gabi, it's for my wedding and you cant tell anybody. I went 'What! Are you kidding me!' I said 'You had me fooled all this time but what am I going to wear?' We had a good laugh but she fully trusts me, we have that kind of relationship. When we saw the outfit, her stylist Allia Al Rufai had ordered beautiful flowers that we used in her hair."

