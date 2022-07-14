Watch video! THIS is how Ashley Rebello handled a fashion emergency on the sets of Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

Ashley Rebello is the first guest on 'BTS stars'

Salman Khan

Stylist to Salman Khan, Ashley Rebello is the first guest on mid-day.com's special series 'BTS stars.' He caught up with us at his store where he spoke about working with Salman, his favourite looks over the years, his upcoming movies and much more!

Speaking about a fashion emergency on the sets of 'Bhaijaan' Ashley revealed, "Just recently we were shooting for a song in Hyderabad and we thought of a particular colour. Suddenly when he wore it we realised all the dancers were wearing the same colour. Then we had some backups and got another colour but that also turned out to be too light. Ultimately we had to use another bright colour. There are things that happen on set."

He adds, "Working with newcomers is taxing for me. You are portraying a person who is going into the film industry and that person is going to be perceived like that after this movie. I've done Shahid Kapoor's, Imran Khan's, Deepika Padukone's first film. I've done Neha Dhupia's, Sonakshi Sinha and Genelia D'souza's first film and tons of other actors."

